Uganda: Boda Boda Rider Remanded Over Trafficking Man to Dubai

Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has set February 25 for hearing of a case in which a 40-year-old Boda Boda rider is accused of trafficking a person to Dubai under disguise of connecting him to employers.

The accused, David Sabiti aka Kasanda Juma Kasibante, is charged with three counts which are; trafficking a person, illegal recruitment and obtaining money by false pretence.

He denied the charges before the trail magistrate Mr Asuman Muhumuza remanded him to Luzira prison.

Court was prompted to set the date for hearing after the state prosecutor, Ms Patricia Chingtho, submitted that investigations into the matter are complete.

Prosecution contends that Sabiti and others still at large on May 17, 2019 in Kampala recruited and transported one Robert Galabuzi to Dubai, a city in United Arab Emirates by means of fraud and deception for the purpose of exploitation.

It is further alleged that the accused person's transportation of Galabuzi was illegal as he never had a licence of Labour Recruitment or foreign employment.

On the count of obtaining money by false pretence, it is alleged that the accused with others still at large in April 2019 still Kampala with intent to defraud obtained Shs5.5m from Galabuzi pretending that he was to find him employment in Dubai.