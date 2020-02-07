Mauritius: Horizon Paris 2024 Project to Provide Support to Potential Athletes

7 February 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Horizon Paris 2024 Project, with slogan "On Prend le Paris", was presented to all stakeholders yesterday afternoon, by the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Stephan Toussaint, at the Côte d'Or National Sports Complex.

Horizon Paris 2024 is a preparation program that the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, in collaboration with the Trust Fund for Excellence in Sports (TFES), have set up in order to identify athletes with the potential to qualify and seek an Olympic podium for the 2024 Olympic Games scheduled from 26 July to 11 August in Paris, France.

The project also aims at providing appropriate support, notably to the tune of Rs 1 million per athlete per year, in terms of transport, accommodation and other preparatory needs to potential athletes and will be funded by sponsors.

In his address, the Minister encouraged enterprises to come forward as sponsors and show their engagement in the 2024 Olympic Games through commitment and patriotism towards the country.

He recalled that the Horizon Paris 2024, piloted by a Committee set up under the aegis of the TFES, is chaired by Mr Dominique Filleul, a French retired professional handballer and comprises about twelve representatives from several fields, namely management, marketing and finance as well as representatives of the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation and different National Sport Federations.

Minister Toussaint underlined that the objective of this project is to take the best candidates and give them the best opportunities to succeed and win medals for the country adding that there will be a follow-up and athletes will have to be very involved in the project as they will have at their disposal everything he will need in terms of accommodation, supervision, equipment, nutrition, medical follow-up as well as academically, as athletes will also benefit from academic follow-up so that at the end of their sports career, they continue to move forward in life.

This project, he stated, has been put in place by the Ministry to ensure that the youth lead a pleasant and comfortable life in the most suitable environment.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Reexamining 'Prosper Africa' - the Trump Africa Strategy
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.