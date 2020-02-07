Mauritius: Horizon Paris 2024 Project to Provide Support to Potential Athletes

press release

The Horizon Paris 2024 Project, with slogan "On Prend le Paris", was presented to all stakeholders yesterday afternoon, by the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Stephan Toussaint, at the Côte d'Or National Sports Complex.

Horizon Paris 2024 is a preparation program that the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, in collaboration with the Trust Fund for Excellence in Sports (TFES), have set up in order to identify athletes with the potential to qualify and seek an Olympic podium for the 2024 Olympic Games scheduled from 26 July to 11 August in Paris, France.

The project also aims at providing appropriate support, notably to the tune of Rs 1 million per athlete per year, in terms of transport, accommodation and other preparatory needs to potential athletes and will be funded by sponsors.

In his address, the Minister encouraged enterprises to come forward as sponsors and show their engagement in the 2024 Olympic Games through commitment and patriotism towards the country.

He recalled that the Horizon Paris 2024, piloted by a Committee set up under the aegis of the TFES, is chaired by Mr Dominique Filleul, a French retired professional handballer and comprises about twelve representatives from several fields, namely management, marketing and finance as well as representatives of the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation and different National Sport Federations.

Minister Toussaint underlined that the objective of this project is to take the best candidates and give them the best opportunities to succeed and win medals for the country adding that there will be a follow-up and athletes will have to be very involved in the project as they will have at their disposal everything he will need in terms of accommodation, supervision, equipment, nutrition, medical follow-up as well as academically, as athletes will also benefit from academic follow-up so that at the end of their sports career, they continue to move forward in life.

This project, he stated, has been put in place by the Ministry to ensure that the youth lead a pleasant and comfortable life in the most suitable environment.