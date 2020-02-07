Angola: Talks On Cabinda Province Status Defended

7 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The vice president of the Cabinda Forum for Diologue (FCD), Alberto Sita, defended last Thursday, in Luanda, an approach with the government in relation to the legal tool that gives special status to the northern Province of Cabinda.

It is a diploma approved by the National Assembly (parliament) on 26 October 2007, within the framework of the establishment of peace and national reconciliation in that part of the Angolan territory.

In a press conference, the vice president of the FCD stated that the diploma (Special Status) has not been implemented until now, after almost 13 years.

Alberto Sita recalled that the Memorandum, signed on 1 August 2006 in the Province of Namibe, stems from the historical, geographical and cultural specificities of the region.

Cabinda province has a geographic discontinuity compared to the rest of the country.

In the document among others plans, there is the assignment of a Special Status for the exclave (Cabinda), based on respect for the "Constitutional Law" and other legislation in force in the Republic of Angola, as a single and indivisible nation.

The agreement also consisted in the approval of an Amnesty Law, cessation of hostilities, demilitarization of military forces under the authority of the Cabinda Forum for Dialogue (FCD), and the full extension of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA)'s structure in the region.

The politician said that the non-implementation of the memorandum is delaying expectations for reconstruction and socio-economic development in the northernmost province of the country.

However, Alberto Sita acknowledged that substantial advances had been made only in the peace process, specially the end of the armed conflict, which did not happen with the implementation of the Special Status, which he considered important for the province.

