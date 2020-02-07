South Africa: Joburg Metro Cop Facing Charges After Crashing Van While Off Duty

3 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

A Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer is under fire after crashing the department's van while off duty on Sunday.

According to JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, the officer is attached to the department's By-law Management and was travelling with three other people in the vehicle when he lost control and overturned along Randfontein Road in Glenridge, Soweto.

All passengers, including the officer were injured and taken to hospital.

"A docket has been opened against the officer for reckless and negligent driving, as well as for suspected drunken driving," said Minnaar.

The officer also faces a charge of misconduct, while the circumstances surrounding the accident are being internally investigated.

Minnaar said the officer's "misconduct" was viewed in a "serious" light, because he had injured civilians who were travelling with him and had damaged property in the crash.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.