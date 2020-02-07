South Africa: What Zuma's Supporters Tell Us About Where the #fightback Faction Is At

analysis

Both Mzwandile Masina and Carl Niehaus have said they will go to jail for Jacob Zuma. His son Edward Zuma says he is willing to die to protect his father. Amid these histrionics, the expressions of support for the former president are useful for what they tell us about the current landscape of the ANC.

In a week where discussion of former president Jacob Zuma's health has dominated news cycles, the official line from the ANC has been relatively measured.

In a statement on Wednesday 5 February, the party said it "respects the decision of the court" to issue a (stayed) arrest warrant for Zuma due to his lawyers' failure to produce a convincing medical explanation for his absence in court on Monday, 3 February.

The ANC appealed to the public to "exercise patience and allow former President Jacob Zuma and the courts to deal with the matter when it resumes again on the 6th of May 2020".

The statement also termed Zuma a "law-abiding citizen who has consistently respected the courts", a description somewhat undermined by a picture posted on Zuma's Twitter account on Wednesday night showing the former president taking aim with a rifle, which many interpreted as...