South Africa: Germany to Help Boost SA's Vocational Training

6 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

President Cyril Ramaphosa and visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel have launched an initiative for Germany to lend South Africa its renowned expertise in vocational training. Its aim is to help find work for SA's youth - about half of whom are unemployed - and also to boost commerce and industry which face skills shortages.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel held an official meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday 6 February and brought a large delegation of German business leaders exploring opportunities for investment and trade. Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande and the German government signed an agreement on the vocational training initiative at a press conference of the two leaders in Pretoria.

Merkel said South Africa provided good youth education but after receiving that education, young people needed jobs. Although the about 600 German companies in South Africa were already providing much vocational training, it was not enough and the new initiative would expand it, starting with a few educational institutions to show how it would work.

Merkel was probably alluding diplomatically to South Africa's existing Technical and Vocational Education and Training Colleges (TVETs) which are not held in very high esteem in business quarters, German...

