South Africa: Mathematics, Beauty, Poetry and the Fourth Industrial Revolution

7 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Tshilidzi Marwala

The Chinese government has been quick to deploy artificial intelligence and robots in its fight against the rapidly spreading coronavirus epidemic. There are lessons here as we reimagine our future in the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The beginning of this year, and the new decade, has been marred by the outbreak of a new coronavirus, which has sent the world into panic mode as fears of the spread of the epidemic heighten. Reminiscent of the SARS epidemic a few years ago, the virus has spread quickly, with approximately 20,629 cases confirmed so far.

Already, the deaths have outnumbered those caused by SARS. Yet, amid this global health crisis, proponents of artificial intelligence (AI) have been swift to act. The use of AI in combating the coronavirus has ranged from robotic cleaners spraying disinfectant at segregated wards to AI voice assistants calling people to advise on home-quarantine, to AI-powered infrared sensors that detect body temperatures on the foreheads of moving passengers. The autonomous robots have replaced human cleaners, which has reduced infection rates and are also able to work nonstop for more than three hours.

The voice robot is based on big data and can check information such as...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

