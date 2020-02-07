Kenya: Kipchoge Backs 'Unique and Awesome' Olympics Kit

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has described Team Kenya's athletics competition kit for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as "extremely wonderful."

Kipchoge said that it has all the best theme about the country, bears national flag colours and resonates well with the new generation.

"The material used is special and unique," said Kipchoge noting that it absorbs and drains moisture fast hence tailored for the hot conditions expected in Tokyo during the Games.

For tirst time, Kenyan sports lovers will be able to buy the kit as a sign of patriotism.

"I think it will turn tables as far as sports is concerned. I trust I will see Kenyans draped in the Kenyan colours in all streets of our towns," said Kipchoge, who is a Nike athlete. "It's a good thing that Nike has promised to make this awesome clothes available on retail."

The kit had sparked an uproar on social media on Thursday after the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) posted photos from Nike Inc. launch on Tuesday in New York City.

Many criticised the attire, saying it was poorly designed and lacked a Kenyan theme.

World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot modelled men's athletics competition kit alongside other athletes from the USA, Nigeria and Brazil.

The Tokyo Summer Games run from July 24 to August 9.