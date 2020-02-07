Kenya: Kipchoge Backs 'Unique and Awesome' Olympics Kit

7 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has described Team Kenya's athletics competition kit for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as "extremely wonderful."

Kipchoge said that it has all the best theme about the country, bears national flag colours and resonates well with the new generation.

"The material used is special and unique," said Kipchoge noting that it absorbs and drains moisture fast hence tailored for the hot conditions expected in Tokyo during the Games.

For tirst time, Kenyan sports lovers will be able to buy the kit as a sign of patriotism.

"I think it will turn tables as far as sports is concerned. I trust I will see Kenyans draped in the Kenyan colours in all streets of our towns," said Kipchoge, who is a Nike athlete. "It's a good thing that Nike has promised to make this awesome clothes available on retail."

The kit had sparked an uproar on social media on Thursday after the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) posted photos from Nike Inc. launch on Tuesday in New York City.

Many criticised the attire, saying it was poorly designed and lacked a Kenyan theme.

World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot modelled men's athletics competition kit alongside other athletes from the USA, Nigeria and Brazil.

The Tokyo Summer Games run from July 24 to August 9.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Reexamining 'Prosper Africa' - the Trump Africa Strategy
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.