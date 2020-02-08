South Africa: SA Cancer Awareness Month Kicks Off

7 February 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Akani Chauke

Johannesburg — SOUTH Africa's biggest direct-selling company has kicked off Cancer Awareness Month amid findings two out of five women know the early signs of breast cancer.

The company, Avon Justine, has kicked off the initiative by recognising Dr Lillian Dube's efforts to raise awareness of the ailment in South Africa.

The gesture is the first in a series of events that Avon Justine will be hosting in line with its breast cancer promise which outlines the importance of ensuring that all women in the country know about breast cancer and understand their screening options.

A global breast cancer study by Avon in numerous countries, including South Africa, reported that two-fifths of women know the early signs.

"This indicates that there is still a need for massive education and awareness across the country," said Bridget Bhengu, Corporate Communications Director at Avon Justine.

She disclosed the company had raised over R23 million towards breast cancer education and awareness since 2001 and is committed to ensuring that no woman is left in the dark about the disease.

It is the leading type of cancer affecting women in South Africa.

"As such we work with a number of strategic non-profit organisations as part of our continued campaign to help increase early detection in our communities as well as support breast cancer patients and survivors," Bhengu added.

The organisation works with the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA), Wings of Hope, Look Good... Feel Better (LGFB) and Journeysys to this end.

Avon Justine has supported CANSA's educational outreach programme which runs for three months in three provinces over the last three years.

The programme is estimated to have reached more than 50 000 women during this period.

With LGFB, Avon Justine provides products for their nationwide workshops with cancer patients.

The programme enables cancer patients to learn about which products are safe to use during treatment and furthermore how to use these products to beautify themselves in a way that reduces the visual effect of their condition.

More than 46 000 women have attended the LGFB workshops. Wings of Hope, a breast cancer support group run by breast cancer survivors, holds public meetings throughout the year to assist patients and their families.

Avon Justine has been supporting the organisation's programme over the last three years.

The company has recently started supporting Journeys, which has a broader scope as it seeks to holistically address issues around breast cancer from diagnoses through to post treatment care and lifestyle factors.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.