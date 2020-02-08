Rwanda: Reform - New CoK, Urban District Leaders Named

Prime Minister Édouard Ngirente has appointed new leaders in the City of Kigali (CoK) making major changes that mark the end of a restructuring process that started last year, with the adoption by parliament of the new city structure.

The reforms, which saw the three urban districts lose their autonomy, are designed to bring efficiency in the operations of the city, which officials say will facilitate the desired growth of the capital.

Already, the city has been operating under the new structure for weeks now.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister indicated that Julian Rugaza had been appointed as the City Manager and Emmanuel Asaba Katabarwa as the City Engineer.

The city manager will be charged with the day-to-day operations of the capital, almost with a similar mandate as that of former executive secretary of the city.

Joseph Niyongabo was appointed the Director General of Corporate Services, while Marie Solange Muhirwa was named the Chief of Urban Planning and Jean Rubangutsangabo the Urban Economist.

In Gasabo District, Pauline Umwali was appointed the District Executive Administrator, and Régis Mudaheranwa as the Deputy District Executive Administrator.

In Kicukiro District, Solange Umutesi has been appointed the District Executive Administrator, and Adalbert Rukebanuka the Deputy District Executive Administrator.

In Nyarugege District, Emmy Ngabonziza has been appointed the District Executive Administrator and Espérance Nshutiraguma his deputy.

The leaders appointed in the respective districts effectively take over the responsibilities of the district mayors and their vice mayors.