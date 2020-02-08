Rwanda: Have Projects of Miss Rwanda Winners Had Any Impact?

analysis

Miss Rwanda is by far regarded as one of the most popular entertainment events on Rwanda's social scene. And although the pageant has been subject to numerous controversies, many applaud it for being a platform that empowers participants to not only transform their lives but that of society as well.

Looking back to the past winners, their projects and impact they have made so far depict the crown's essence-beauty with a purpose. The beauty queens have in one way, or another, implemented projects that are creating a sound impact on society.

Colombe Akiwacu, Miss Rwanda 2014

At just 19, Colombe Akiwacu became the first Miss Rwanda winner under the contest's new regime managed by Diedonne Ishimwe, CEO of Rwanda Inspiration Backup. This was in 2014.

The 25-year-old beauty queen, who has since ventured into modelling in France, is mostly remembered for her philanthropic initiatives that involved building homes for Genocide survivors in Rwamagana last year.

She also represented the youth during the United Nations Climate Summit in New York in line with her project about environment protection.

The beauty queen was involved in different initiatives like paying health insurance for orphans; she joined a series of different campaigns ranging from HIV prevention and prevention of teenage pregnancies.

Akiwacu told The New Times that she had a lot of projects in mind that would have a positive impact on the community but could not implement them; however, she is proud of what she achieved during her reign.

"It's normal that people were looking out for what I had to deliver to Rwandans, but again for me it was so frustrating since I had no support. But I still have a lot to give to my community and it's my responsibility to support people who need a helping hand. I don't do this because of the crown but because I want to see their lives improving. The only way to build yourself is to lift others," she says.

Akiwacu represented Rwanda at Miss Supranational Africa and took the crown home in 2016.

Doriane Kundwa, Miss Rwanda 2015

Doriane Kundwa left for Canada a year after winning the crown; she nonetheless made her impact when she supported children with cleft lip and palate get medical treatment in Rwamagana Hospital, this initiative saw the then Miss World Kenya Idah Nguma join the cause.

During her reign, Kundwa took part in the inaugural Miss Africa but lost the crown to Rebecca Asamoah from Ghana.

Jolly Mutesi, Miss Rwanda 2016

Mutesi was the first Miss Rwanda to represent the country at Miss World beauty pageant in 2016.

Since then, she has been a force to reckon with. She was a guest speaker at a global forum organised by UNESCO in Gabon in 2017 and also notably the only Miss Rwanda to ever sit on the pageant's jury.

Mutesi is also known for spearheading an inter-generation dialogue which she initiated to sensitise the youth on the values and norms of Rwandans in a campaign dubbed "Agaciro Kanjye" loosely translated as "My dignity."

The annual campaign was among three of her initiatives which got a financial boost from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). Her other projects supported ex-combatants and fighting malnutrition among children.

Elsa Iradukunda, Miss Rwanda 2017

Her project on promoting locally made products earned her the crown in 2017 and consequently made her the Brand Ambassador of Made in Rwanda.

During her reign, Iradukunda held a number of interactions with local manufacturers on embracing ICT to promote their products not only for marketing purposes but to also push these products to start competing on the international market.

She was also involved in charity initiatives including helping 11 vulnerable students get school fees and school materials, supporting genocide survivors with basic needs and paying medical bills for 50 needy patients among other philanthropic initiatives.

She also organises a free cataracts' surgery for adults in Muhanga District, an annual exercise conducted in Kabgayi Hospital. Over the past three years, 800 people have so far been operated on under the initiative.

She says she is content with what she achieved during her reign.

"I did what I had to do and I am still working on my project. It's not something that I am doing because I am Miss Rwanda but because I am passionate about it," she adds.

Liliane Iradukunda, Miss Rwanda 2018

Since 2018, Iradukunda has been promoting cultural tourism, a project that earned her the Miss Rwanda crown. Through this platform, she engages youth from different schools to participate in performances at a festival that she chooses to organise.

She had to postpone her project a year later to join hands with reigning Miss Rwanda Meghan Nimwiza on a project tackling malnutrition in different parts of the country.

She however plans to resume her initial project this year to ensure that Rwanda is considered among world cultural tourism destinations.

"Rwanda's cultural tourism has potential to attract a big number of tourists and I want to involve the youth in my project because they are the ones the nation is looking up to give our nation a deserved identity," Iradukunda says.

Meghan Nimwiza, Miss Rwanda 2019

Nimwiza is the reigning Miss Rwanda. Her project intends to create awareness among youth to change their mindset and embrace agriculture sector.

"There is still a misunderstanding among the youth; they believe that people venture into agriculture when they have no other option. So, it was high time for me to stand up and play my role, starting with schools, to change that mindset and help bridge that gap so the young generation can embrace the sector which contributes a lot towards the national economy," Nimwiza explains.

Besides this project, Nimwiza joined Liliane Iradukunda in building kitchen gardens in a drive to fight malnutrition.

Wider platform

Ishimwe, the organiser of the contest, says certain achievements such as being able to take part in the Miss World pageant, cannot be ignored.

"Competing with girls from countries that have had representatives in Miss World over the years is not easy. But our girls do their best within their capacity and we are proud of their performances so far. There is still a long way to go but we hope to do better in the future," he says.

The furthest a Rwandan reached in Miss World since 2016 was featuring in the top 20 in the 'Beauty with a Purpose' category.

"We can't ignore the milestone achieved when we started to compete in the competition. That's a sign that we are on the right path because the world recognises the level Miss Rwanda has reached so far," he adds.

Jean Pierre Higiro, the former organiser of Miss University of Rwanda, says the pageant has been crucial in boosting confidence among young girls.

"In the past, contestants were so shy and couldn't share what they can deliver to the community. Only a few would turn up to compete. But now, the competition is growing as young girls are confidently expressing themselves. Miss Rwanda is really becoming a platform that shows girls' potential," he says.