Nigeria: Patoranking Set to Host First Ever Solo Concert

African award winning Reggae/Dancehall artist- Patoranking, is set to headline his first ever solo concert in his almost six successful years in the music industry tagged ' The Patoranking Experience'. Exactly nine months after dropping his power packed, internationally recognised album - Wilmer, which ranked the fifth on the Billboard chart, he announced his first ever concert.

The concert is slated to take place on February 14, 2020 at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

It is one to look forward to as Patoranking will be pulling no stops with delivering only the best experience as he is known to deliver.

The Patoranking Experience witnesses Patoranking flanked by the industry's finest in the likes of Niniola, Waje, Timaya, 2 Baba, Tekno, Mayorkun and some surprise acts certified to give fans a real experience. It promises to be an unforgettable time with timeless music, exceptional performances and definitely an ambience of full enjoyment.

This concert is one of many activities Patoranking as lined up for the year. With this event on board it serves as a major booster to his career and more importantly a chance for his fans to have the very best of the music star excellence.