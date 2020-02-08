Nigeria: Patoranking Set to Host First Ever Solo Concert

8 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Azuka Ogujiuba

African award winning Reggae/Dancehall artist- Patoranking, is set to headline his first ever solo concert in his almost six successful years in the music industry tagged ' The Patoranking Experience'. Exactly nine months after dropping his power packed, internationally recognised album - Wilmer, which ranked the fifth on the Billboard chart, he announced his first ever concert.

The concert is slated to take place on February 14, 2020 at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

It is one to look forward to as Patoranking will be pulling no stops with delivering only the best experience as he is known to deliver.

The Patoranking Experience witnesses Patoranking flanked by the industry's finest in the likes of Niniola, Waje, Timaya, 2 Baba, Tekno, Mayorkun and some surprise acts certified to give fans a real experience. It promises to be an unforgettable time with timeless music, exceptional performances and definitely an ambience of full enjoyment.

This concert is one of many activities Patoranking as lined up for the year. With this event on board it serves as a major booster to his career and more importantly a chance for his fans to have the very best of the music star excellence.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.