Nigeria: 5 Nigerian Football Stars Known for Their Exotic Cars

It's common knowledge that football stars earn large sums of money and some are known for the type of expensive cars they drive. Weekend Magazine gives you a list.

John Mikel Obi

The defensive midfielder who played for Chelsea for a long time is currently signed to Trabzonspor on a two-year contract for the rest of the season. He owns a Bentley Continental GT which costs about 300,000 dollars, a Range Rover Sport, Mercedez G Wagon and a Mercedez G 500.

Obafemi Martins

The one-time fastest Nigerian player is fondly called Obagoal. He has over the years played for clubs like Inter Milan, Newcastle United, VfL Wolfsburg, Rubin Kazan, Birmingham City, Levante, Seattle Sounders FC, and Shanghai Shenhua. Obafemi Martins owns a 162 million-naira Lamborghini Aventador, Mercedez Benz G class and a Mercedez Benz SLR Mclaren which costs from 92,513 dollars to 964,521 dollars.

Odion Ighalo

The 30-year-old striker is currently on loan to Manchester United till the end of the season. He has played Watford, an English football club and Chang Chan Yatai, a high-profile Chinese football club. He made a lot of money during his time at these clubs and sure put some of that money to good use. He owns a Range Rover Sport and a Mercedez Benz G Wagon.

Victor Moses

The winger who is currently on loan to Inter Milan has some of the most exotic cars you can think of. He owns a Aston Martin, a Mercedez-Benz G Wagon, Ferrai 458 Italia, BMW I8, and Ford Edge.

Ahmed Musa

The current captain of the Super Eagles is a skilled striker. He plays for FC Leicester City, a Saudi Arabia club in Al-Nassr for about 8 billion naira. The football player has a Mercedes Benz G Wagon, Range Rover Velar and a Range Rover Sport.