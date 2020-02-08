Kenya: Daniel Arap Moi Lies in State at Parliament

8 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ibrahim Oruko

The body of former president Daniel Moi left Lee Funeral Home Saturday morning for Parliament Buildings.

Kenyans of all walks of life will have three days from Saturday to Monday to view the body, which will be lying in state at Parliament Buildings.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said President Uhuru Kenyatta will be the first to view the body on Saturday at 10.15 am.

The body left the funeral home after 7am with the casket draped in the national flag.

The funeral procession snaked through Valley Road to Kenyatta Avenue and on to Parliament Road after which a military parade will be mounted in his honour.

The government declared Tuesday, February 11 a public holiday for citizens to attend Moi's funeral service at Nyayo Stadium.

Moi, who died on Tuesday aged 95, will be buried at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County on Wednesday, February 12.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.