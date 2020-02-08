Kenya: Thousands Queue to View Moi's Body in Parliament Amid Tight Security

8 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Kenyans turned up in large numbers Saturday to view the body of former president Daniel Moi which will lie-in-state in Parliament for three days.

Kenyans started queuing as early as 7 am, just before the gun carriage with Moi's body was escorted into Parliament by the military.

Hundreds of police officers, some on horse-back were deployed outside Parliament to manage the queues of Kenyans determined to view Moi's body.

A program released by Parliament on Friday states that Kenyans will have a chance to view Moi's body from 2pm, after President Uhuru Kenyatta and other leaders, government officials and international dignitaries.

Moi died on Tuesday at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted for more than three months following a long illness, associated with old age. He was 95.

Moi's son Gideon and Raymond said "as a family, we have accepted."

