Uganda: Truckers Block Road at Lukaya to Protest Colleague's Detention

8 February 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

Traffic on busy Kampala-Masaka Road was Saturday blocked for several hours, at Lukaya Town council following a strike by truck drivers who are protesting the detention of their colleague.

The driver was detained on Friday after failing to pay court fees.

Motorists are stranded since the traffic gridlock is stretching several kilometres.

However, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), on Saturday issued a statement where they said the situation was being managed.

The truck driver, according to UNRA was arrested at Lukaya and charged on two accounts of overloading and weighbridge bypass to avoid load weighing.

UNRA says these are cases for which a culprit has to be fined.

The roads body says that the driver was cleared on the first account but court was unable to clear him on the second account and was ordered to pay a fine.

When he failed, according to UNRA, he was remanded.

