Nigeria: Buhari Arrives Addis Ababa Ahead of AU Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, ahead of the 33rd Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

The President's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmed, confirmed this development on his Twitter account on Friday evening.

Buhari, who left Abuja after performing some official engagements on Friday, was received on arrival at Addis Ababa by the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali.

The presidential Media aide also posted some pictures where President Buhari was being welcomed by the Prime Minister accompanied by some Ethiopian and Nigerian government officials.

Malam Garba Shehu, one of the President's spokesmen, in a statement on Thursday, said President Buhari would be joining leaders from the 55-member countries of the AU to participate in the Summit.

The theme of the summit is "Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa's Development."

"The President will attend the 29th Forum of Heads of State and Government of Participating States of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

"He will also attend the 27th Session of New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD) Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee (AUDA-NEPAD). The meetings will precede the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly.

"In Nigeria's capacity as a member of the AU Peace and Security Council, President Buhari will participate in the High Level meeting of the Peace and Security Council on the situation in the Sahel and Libya, and High Level Ad-Hoc Committee on South Sudan," he added.

According to him, the President on the margins of the Summit will deliver a keynote address at a High-Level Side Event on "Stop the War on Children: Dividend of Silencing the Guns."

The event is co-sponsored by the Governments of Nigeria, Uganda and Norway, and Save the Children International.

"President Buhari and the Nigerian delegation will also participate in other High-Level Side Events in furtherance of Nigeria's national, regional and international goals, priorities and aspirations.

"These include peace and security, countering terrorism and violent extremism, economic development, asset recovery and fight against corruption," he added.

He further revealed that the President would also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the margins of the Summit.

President Buhari is expected back in Abuja on Wednesday.