Somalia: Former Information Minister Dahir Mohamoud Geelle Announces Plans to Run for President

8 February 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Former minister of information Amb. Dahir Mohamoud Geelle has announced his interest in running for presidency during the 2020/2021 elections.

The former minister made the announcement in South Africa while addressing the Somalia community.

He pledged that should he be elected, he would prioritise stability and economic development.

"I know you are not lawmakers, but i am a candidate to run for the next presidential elections." Amb. Dahir Mohamoud Geelle said, "You are very valuable people who live abroad, but I want to ensure you that i am ready to make change."

Ambassador Dahir Mohamoud Geelle resigned his post as Minister of information and was the former Somali ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Analysts say that Amb. Geelle is not only a politician but also an elder with the regard to the Somalia matters.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.