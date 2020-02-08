Nigeria: Protest as Speeding Driver Kills Woman in Ekiti

7 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Some residents of Aramoko in Ekiti West Local Government area of Ekiti State on Friday staged a protest over the killing of a woman by a speeding vehicle.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the angry protesters barricaded the major road in the community for hours, thereby causing gridlock while commuters and motorists became stranded.

Eyewitnesses said but for early arrival of armed policemen, the driver of the vehicle would have been lynched by the protesters.

The driver of the vehicle, said to be a staff of a school in nearby Ikoro Ekiti, in Ijero council area, was on his way to the school when the incident happened.

Witnesses also said the speeding driver rammed into a commercial motorcycle conveying the woman, thus killing her on the spot, while the Okada rider sustained injuries.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) in the state, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

Abutu said security operatives had restored normalcy to the town, while the erring driver had been taken into the command's custody for investigation.

[NAN]

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

