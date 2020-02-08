Nigeria: Seyi Weli Releases 2 Songs, Breaks Into Music Scene

8 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Seyi Weli is a gospel music artiste who has a passion for inspiring and encouraging others through her music. Coming from a musical family, she sang in choirs from elementary school through to university. She was an active choir member and worship leader for over a decade at RCCG Scotland Headquarters Church - Fountain of Love.

Seyi recently released two singles titled, Agidigba an Afrobeats gospel song, which reflects on the greatness and goodness of God, and Victory (Say Yes), which re-emphasises that only Jesus has the final say in situations and challenges faced. The beautiful singer is currently in Nigeria now to push her works more in the Nigerian market and to also cut a stake for herself in the ever booming Gospel music industry.

About her music, she said, "I want to bring music that showcases our culture and heritage. Also, one that appeals to my fellow Nigerians and not only Nigerians but to also people all over the world. It's good that we don't shy away from our heritage and our culture, show your culture, and show your heritage, it might be what people want to embrace; something different."

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

