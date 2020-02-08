Nigeria: China Seeks Nigeria's Support as Coronavirus Spreads

The Chinese Government has called on the Nigerian government to lend its voice to the fight against coronavirus which has killed 563 in the Chinese mainland alone and with 28,018 cases.

The Chinese ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian in his briefing on the situation report of the disease outbreak said that as at today about 1,153 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital but there still remained 24,702 suspected cases.

He said "So far, 186,354 are now under medical observation, who have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients." "The number of confirmed infections in the China's Hong Kong (21, incl. 1 death) and Macao (10) special administrative regions and Taiwan province (11) had risen to 42 in total, according to the commission."

"Voice from Nigeria matters. One would recall that when Ebola ravaged Africa, China was there to dispatch public health experts to many African countries to help prevent the spread of the disease. China has been there for Africa, now Africa is here for China." "Whichever countries feel pressure should sharpen their own competitiveness. Not lash out," he said.

He noted with dismay that certain western country, with exaggerated response, has crossed the bottom line of morality and started the daydreaming of kicking China down in the tribulation to seek their own private profits.