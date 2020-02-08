Kenya: Govt Now Says Won't Evacuate Kenyan Students From Wuhan City

Nairobi — The Government now says it will not evacuate 85 Kenyan students from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus in China.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau says the Ministry is coordinating with the government of the People's Republic of China on the students' safety.

"We have young people in China so it's inevitable that they feel apprehensive about the circumstances that they are facing. This is normal and we have our mission in Beijing that has been in touch and will remain to be in touch with them to ensure that they are secure," Macharia said Friday, just days after the government announced plans to evacuate the students once the lockdown in the city is lifted.

Macharia said that so far none of the students have been infected by the virus that has killed more than 600 people, and infected more than 30,000 others.