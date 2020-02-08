Ethiopia: Burger King to Join Ethiopian Market

8 February 2020
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
By Samuel Getachew

Burger King, an American giant multinational fast food chain restaurant, with a dwindling market share in an ever health conscious and competitive American food market, has teamed up with Belayab Foods Production, owner of Pizza Hut chain restaurants for its operations in Ethiopia.

Aschalew Belay is a major shareholder of the Belayab group, now involved in a variety of business interest, including food, hospitality and in the automotive sector - the Kia brand, among others.

In addition, the group owns a number of brand hotels in the capital, including Golden Tulip and Tulip Inn.

Founded in 1953, Burger King is one of the most visible and successful restaurant brands in the world, next to McDonald's and Subway Sandwiches.

Belay is known as one of the most successful Ethiopian entrepreneurs in China, and he started investing heavily within Ethiopia a decade ago. Last year, he acquired the Bambis Supermarket and is currently refurbishing it. It is set to open later on this year offering brand name products.

There is now unauthorized small Burger King Restaurant, that is operational in the capital near the Leghar area which is expected to bring it to the attention of the owners of the soon-to-be authorized Burger King in the capital.

There has been a wide issue with American and international brands being used in Ethiopia in violation of intellectual property rights and in contrast to World Trade Organization rules and regulation which Ethiopia is in a process of acceding. Noted are the unlicensed Intercontinental Addis, the In & Out burger, Burger King in the Stadium area and ZARA and others.

In related news, The Reporter has confirmed the first Cold Stone Creamery franchise will be inaugurated by Belayab in the Sar Bet area, next week. Owner of some of the most famous premier ice cream brands, Kahala, is planning to open several of these franchises.

Read the original article on Reporter.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Reporter

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.