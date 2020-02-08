Ethiopia: U.S. Secretary of State to Visit Ethiopia

The United States Secretary of State, Micheal Pompeo, will pay a visit to Ethiopia from February 17 to 19, 2020, according to the US Department of State.

Upon his visit the Secretary will meet and discuss with Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and President Sahle-Work Zewdie on joint efforts to promote regional security and to support Ethiopia's historic economic and political reform agenda.

During his stay in Addis Ababa, Pompeo will also meet with African Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

In his six-country tour, Secretary Pompeo will pay visit to Germany, Senegal, Angola, Saudi Arabia, and Oman from February 13-22, 2020.

The Secretary will arrive in Munich, Germany along with his delegation to Munich security conference, and will deliver remarks to the conference and meet with his counterparts to discuss to security agendas.

The Secretary will then travel to Dakar, Senegal from February 15-16, where he will meet with President Macky Sall and Foreign Minister Amadou Ba to discuss on ways to deepen strong security and economic partnership. (ENA)

Trust fund reveals 5 projects for funding

Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund (EDTF revealed on Thursday five projects for first round funding.

Several hundred of applicants from local NGOs, CSOs, government sectoral offices and academic institutions applied for funding, said Chairperson of the Board of EDTF, Zafu Eyesuswork Zafu upon announcement of the selected projects.

According to him, the Board and its hard-working secretariat in Ethiopia has rapidly developed relationships with key stakeholders and put in place the necessary systems and processes to identify and select projects for funding. "We will sign grant agreements with the remaining 17 implementing partners after they have made improvements to their project proposals," he said.

Beyond its financial significance, EDTF is a national initiative which aims to bond Ethiopians in the diaspora to the homeland to purse common objectives, irrespective of their religious or ethnic affiliations, political views, and what have you, he added. And five projects have fulfilled all the requirements for funding and implementing partners of these projects signed the first grant agreements with EDTF. (Herald)

Ethio Telecom launches LTE Advanced

Ethio Telecom announced this week that it has launched a state-of-the-art LTE Advanced mobile internet service.

The company added that it has also expanded the existing limited 4G LTE network coverage throughout Addis Ababa, and has been assessing demand for the service in regional cities.

LTE Advanced mobile internet service provides reliable connection enriching customers experience with exceptional speed to download or upload large-size data, high-definition multimedia, live streaming, and real-time video conferencing, it was learned.

Huwawei delivered the service, which cost 173 million birr and fully covered by the government, to the company, Ethio Telecom CEO Frehiwot Tamiru said.

According to her, the internet usage traffic has increased by 82 percent from the past six months, and after tariff adjustment by 169 percent.

LTE Advanced is currently available around Bole Airport, Bole Friendship, Bole Medhanialem, Bole Atlas, Meskel Square, Stadium, Ethio telecom Headquarters, Kazanchis, 4 Killo (Unity Park), 6 Killo, Lideta (ECX), African Union and Old Airport based on the high level of internet usage trend. (ENA)

Ethiopia quarantines all passengers arriving from Wuhan

The Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) has announced further steps to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus to the country.

A decision has been made to quarantine all passengers arriving at Bole International Airport from Wuhan, said EPHI in a press conference issued this week.

Out of the 11 suspected cases whose blood samples were sent to South Africa for further examination, eight cases have tested negative for the virus, it said.

According to the statement, the institute is waiting for results of the remaining three blood samples.

Blood samples of three suspected cases will be sent to South Africa in the next few days, it added.

The death toll from the virus was at least 638 as of Thursday evening.

Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that cause diseases in mammals and birds. In humans, the viruses cause respiratory infections - including the common cold - which are typically mild. Rarer forms such as SARS, MERS and the novel coronavirus are considered to be lethal. (FBC)