Ethiopian Airlines Adamant About China Flights Midst Corona Outbreak

8 February 2020
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
By Kaleyesus Bekele

"We fly to countries not only in good times"

Africa's largest airline, Ethiopian Airlines, has revealed that suspending flights to China would not end the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ethiopian Airlines operates 35 weekly flights to five destinations in China. Ethiopian was one of the few international airlines to launch flight to China in 1972. The airline on average transports 4,000 Chinese between China and Africa daily. Ethiopian serves Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Chengdu. Prior to the outbreak it had announced that it was planning to add three more destinations to China.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told The Reporter that his airline seconds the World Health Organization's (WHO) statement that states that isolating China is not a solution for the coronavirus outbreak. "As WHO clearly stated that suspending flights to China would not end the coronavirus outbreak as victims of the virus are located in other countries," Tewolde said.

Seventy percent of the Chinese passengers arriving Addis Ababa Bole International Airport transit to other African countries.

Tewolde said that the suspension of Ethiopian flights to China does not guarantee that the virus will not spread to Ethiopia. "Even if Ethiopian suspends flights to China other airlines would bring passengers to Ethiopia. Secondly, through Star Alliance, code share and interline agreements Ethiopian will transport passengers originating from China. We fly to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan and Korea. So we will transport passengers transiting in these countries," he said. "Even if we stop flying to China, still, Chinese airlines can bring and feed us passengers in those countries. We daily fly to Bangkok. Thai Airways flies to China. If we stop flying to China, still, Thai would bring to us passengers from China," he said.

"We should not isolate China. We should not marginalize Chinese passengers. What we should do is screen passengers in accordance with the WHO guidelines," he added.

British Airways has suspended flights to China but Chinese airlines are flying to the UK. Middle East carriers has scaled down their operations to China. Emirates suspended flights to Shanghai and Guangzhou but continues flying to Beijing. Major Chinese carriers like China Southern which operates more than 800 aircraft, Air China and China Eastern fly to the US, Europe and Asia.

"If we stop flying to China we can still bring passengers from Korea, the Philippines, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand and that originated from China. So the most important thing is to strengthen the passenger screening mechanism and follow the WHO procedures," Tewolde said. He also underlined the need to ensure the wellbeing of the staff of the airline. "We need to avail proper protective materials. We have to protect our flight crew and all other our colleagues, our passengers and our people," he said.

According to Tewolde, Ethiopian is not an airline that flies to countries only at good times. "Ethiopian Airlines serves countries in good and bad times. When Ebola outbreak hits African countries we were there. During the civil war in Angola 30 years ago we used to fly to Luanda amidst exchange of fire near the airport. Because they are our brothers and sisters we have to stand by them. China has a strong trade and investment relationship with Africa. And Ethiopian Airlines is the major carrier that links China with many African countries. If we stops flights to China we break that relationship," he said.

Since the Ministry of Health began the flight screening at Addis Ababa Airport 1,500 Chinese passengers entered Ethiopia while 2,000 Chinese passengers transit to other African countries daily.

Tewolde said that Ethiopian Airlines is closely working with the Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute.

Asked why Ethiopian Airlines did not suspend flights to China, the Director General of the Ethiopian Public Health Institute Doctor Eba Abate said that the coronavirus cases reported in the five cities that Ethiopian fly to is minimal. Eba said the institute has tightened the passenger screening at the Addis Ababa Airport and 27 checkpoints.

Body temperature of 47,167 passengers have been checked out of which 1,607 were from countries which reported cases of coronavirus. According to Dr. Eba, the institute is in the process to import the detergent used to test coronavirus.

The WHO has deplored the decision made by some countries to suspend flights to China saying that the action violets the International Health Regulation (IHR2005).

In a related news, the WHO this week announced that the launch of a 675 million fund to combat the spread of coronavirus.

To fight further spread of the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China and globally, and protect states with weaker health systems, the international community has launched a USD 675 million preparedness and response plan covering the months of February through to April 2020.

"My biggest worry is that there are countries today who do not have the systems in place to detect people who have contracted with the virus, even if it were to emerge," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (PhD), WHO Director-General. "Urgent support is needed to bolster weak health systems to detect, diagnose and care for people with the virus, to prevent further human to human transmission and protect health workers."

Gate and Melinda Foundation pledged to support 100 million USD for the fight against the pandemic.

Read the original article on Reporter.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Reporter

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.