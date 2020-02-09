Tanzania: Tanapa Investment, Service Wing Beckons

9 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Edward Qorro

Arusha — TANZANIA National Parks (TANAPA) is on the verge of establishing its service and investment wing in a bid to complement the authority's efforts of managing 22 national parks in the country.

The authority's Conservation Commissioner, Dr Allan Kijazi, revealed here yesterday that the service and investment wing will become operational by March this year.

Among other things, the special wing will be tasked with the responsibility of rehabilitating dilapidated infrastructure in national parks and protected areas to ensure that such attractions become accessible throughout the year.

According to Dr Kijazi, the special service and investment wing will be comprised of Tanapa staff.

"Apart from the paramilitary unit, plans are also underway to establish such a wing with a sole purpose of maintaining our national parks and eventually lure in more tourists," hinted the Tanapa boss.

Dr Kijazi, who was speaking during the inauguration of the Tanapa's board of trustees, further disclosed that the authority responsible for the management of Tanzania's national parks will this financial year strive to repair some damaged infrastructure inside the national parks, following the ongoing rains.

The Conservation Commis sioner pointed out that the ongoing rains witnessed in different parts of the country, had dealt national parks and protected areas major blow, rendering them almost impassable.

"Some of our roads have been badly damaged by the deluge and this has a tremendous decline of tourists visiting our national parks," he said.

Dr Kijazi also singled out the novel coronavirus infection as one of the factors that saw a decline in tourists visiting the country.

On his part, General (Retired) George Waitara, who will be chairing the eight-man board members for a second term, took stock of the achievements of the team that was appointed by President John Magufuli.

"One of the successes that we will all be proud of is the implementation of the paramilitary unit in Tanapa and of course settling the contentious concession fee debate," explained the former Chief of Defence Forces.

In his remarks before inaugurating the Tanapa board of trustees, Tourism and Natural Resources Minister Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla challenged the board to roll out strategic plans of boosting revenue collection as well as promoting the southern tourism circuit.

"You have six new national parks to your name... therefore you have an enormous task of promoting these attractions and this entails rehabilitating and upgrading their infrastructure and constructing hotel facilities," the minister remarked.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.