Nigeria: Prp Ready to Beat APC, PDP in 2023 - Bello

Kaduna — The National Chairman of the People's Redemption Party (PRP), Malam Falalu Bello, has declared the party's readiness to relegate the All Progresives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties to the background at the 2023 general elections.

He stressed that the party is now firmly on track, revived and ready to take off.

Malam Bello spoke in Kaduna yesterday during a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC), National Working Committee (NWC) and Board of Trustees (BOT) of the party.

"I would like to use this opportunity to assure all my colleagues in the PRP that the wobbly, weary and weaning years of the Peoples Redemption Party are over for good. Our party, PRP, is now firmly on track, reviving and ready for take off.

"The recent positive health bill declared by even the INEC itself for the party is certainly just one pointer to this fact. Those of us already on board this unstoppable moving train should now close ranks and add to the ongoing momentum. Those presently outside should get on as there is no stopping us now," he said.

He said the joint session was organised to primarily receive the reports of the three sub-committees that the party had constituted at the close of the 2019 general elections to carry out a thorough objective and dispassionate x-ray of the party and its place in Nigeria's political space, with a view to repositioning it for greater performance and relevance.

The comittees which were formally inaugurated in Abuja on August 17, 2019 submitted their reports at the joint meeting of the party yesterday.