Tunisia: Project to Launch Tunisian-German University

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research is working with the German Embassy in Tunisia to complete procedures for the launch of the Tunisian-German University project as soon as possible.

The project aims at enriching university training opportunities, and strengthening the openness of the national higher education and scientific research system of to its environment, Malek Kochlef, Director General of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research told TAP.

The capacity of the Tunisian-German university is estimated at 3 thousand students.

The levels of teaching concern master's degree and the doctorate. The overall cost of this project exceeds 175 million dinars according to the Ministry of Development.

Khochlef said this new project is part of strengthening Tunisian-German cooperation in higher education and scientific research, as more than 4,000 Tunisian students are currently studying in Germany.

This new project also aims at enhancing Tunisia's position as an international university destination capable of attracting students from Mediterranean, Arab and African countries.

It also seeks to offers new training opportunities in the field of higher education and scientific research for Tunisian students within a new university institution in perfect harmony with the Tunisian research system and capable of training qualified skills working within the framework of international partnerships.