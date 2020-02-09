Africa: Faki Calls International Community, U.S. to Support Peace in Sudan

Addis Ababa — Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has called the international community and the United States in particular to assist Sudan to achieve peace.

Al Faki, who was addressing the inaugural sitting of the 33rd sessionof AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Sunday , said the ongoing developments in Sudan proves the principle of capability of Africans to solve their own problems.

He pointed out that the government of Sudan is working on completion of state institutions and achievement of stability and peace in the country by engagement in serious peace process with the armed opposition movements in the country, which , he added, would be an example for Africans' ability to solve their problems themselves.