South Africa: DA Opens Party's Draft Policies for Public Scrutiny and Input

9 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

The DA has opened its draft policies for public scrutiny and input ahead of its policy conference in April.

In a statement on Sunday, DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said an online portal was created on Friday on which party members and public representatives could give feedback on the DA's new draft policies.

"This will be the first time that any political party in South Africa has taken the unprecedented step to ask for input by the public on policies.

"The first document open for submissions is the party's draft values and principles document that was released last week."

Malatsi said the document would be the point of departure for the rest of the DA's policy positions that would be released ahead of its policy conference.

The conference is expected to be held in Johannesburg.

"The draft values and principles document as well as the draft economic justice policy and draft local government priorities will all be discussed, potentially amended and adopted by delegates at the conference," Malatsi said.

"The DA intends our values and principles document to be a social contract that we would like to co-sign with the people of South Africa. That is why it is important for us that South Africans engage us on this document."

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

