South Africa: Five Injured in Four Vehicle Collision

9 February 2020
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Alberton — A man in his mid 30s is in a critical condition following a four vehicle collision on the R59, just before Kliprivier, Alberton, last night. Four others suffered minor to moderate injuries.

ER24 arrived first on the scene just before 1am to find a vehicle on it's roof, in the middle of the road. The critical patient had been ejected from this light motor vehicle and was lying some distance away. He was treated with Advanced Life Support interventions before being transported to Thelle Mogorane Hospital for further care.

Two other vehicles were found on the centre median and one other in the bush on the side of the road. Two patients were treated and transported by Ekurhuleni Provincial EMS and another by another private service, all to Thelle Mogorane. A fifth patient declined transport to hospital.

Metro Police as well as the Ekurhuleni Fire Department were on the scene for further investigations.

Read the original article on ER24.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ER24

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.