South Africa: Five Injured in Four Vehicle Collision

Alberton — A man in his mid 30s is in a critical condition following a four vehicle collision on the R59, just before Kliprivier, Alberton, last night. Four others suffered minor to moderate injuries.

ER24 arrived first on the scene just before 1am to find a vehicle on it's roof, in the middle of the road. The critical patient had been ejected from this light motor vehicle and was lying some distance away. He was treated with Advanced Life Support interventions before being transported to Thelle Mogorane Hospital for further care.

Two other vehicles were found on the centre median and one other in the bush on the side of the road. Two patients were treated and transported by Ekurhuleni Provincial EMS and another by another private service, all to Thelle Mogorane. A fifth patient declined transport to hospital.

Metro Police as well as the Ekurhuleni Fire Department were on the scene for further investigations.