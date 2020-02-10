South Africa: This Experience Is Terrifying, Says SA Graduate Trapped in Epicentre of Coronavirus Outbreak

Photo: 于/Yu 回/Hui/Wikimedia Commons
The city of Wuhan (file photo).
9 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

A South African in China, who graduated last month, is supposed to be back home, but instead finds himself trapped in the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Kamohelo Taole from Bloemfontein has been in China for six years, four of which he spent in Wuhan as an international economics and trade student at the Hubei University of Technology.

"We recently graduated in January, and we were supposed to be home already, but we can't as the transport system is shut down," Taole told News24 on Friday.

"No one can enter or exit Wuhan at this moment, including the Chinese. The only way to leave this place is with the help of government authorities, by making plans with the government of Wuhan."

More than 630 people have died and at least 31 000 people infected by the virus that is believed to have emerged from a market in Wuhan, AFP reported.

Lockdown

Taole, 28, said the area was under lockdown.

"Honestly, this experience is terrifying because we are at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We understand that the lockdown is a safety measure but it's damaging us mentally because we spend 24 hours in our rooms, seven days a week and that has been going for more than two weeks now. So, you can imagine how intense this situation is."

Taole speaks to his parents every day and they are worried about him.

He said he wanted to be evacuated from the area as other international students had been.

"We are hoping to be assisted by our government on this matter."

At a recent press briefing, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there was no evidence to support repatriation or emergency evacuations of South African citizens in China.

"We have remained vigilant on the development regarding the movement and behaviour of the viral infection across the world and we continue to engage with the international academic fraternity to better understand how this virus behaves," Mkhize added.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.