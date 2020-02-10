Africa: Roundup - How Infectious Diseases Complicate Emergency Response

7 February 2020
The New Humanitarian (Geneva)

Outbreaks are adding new wrinkles to crises and testing assumptions on how to respond.

The rapid spread of the new coronavirus in China and beyond has grabbed the world's attention over the last month. But the threat of infectious diseases is already on the humanitarian radar as a growing source of crises.

The UN's World Health Organisation this week launched a $675 million response plan for the coronavirus. Most of the money is earmarked to help countries with weaker health systems prepare.

"My biggest worry is that there are countries today who do not have the systems in place to detect people who have contracted with the virus," the WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in launching the plan in Geneva.

The global aid sector is still figuring out how to respond to the emerging disease - for now called the "2019‐nCoV acute respiratory disease". But other infectious diseases continue to complicate existing humanitarian emergencies.

From Ebola and cholera to measles and polio, diseases are adding new complexities to crises and testing assumptions on how to respond.

The UN says infectious diseases are among a few key trends - along with climate change and debt in low-income countries - that could drive humanitarian needs in the coming years. The risk posed by infectious diseases is also one of the 10 crises and trends we're watching this year.

Read the original article on The New Humanitarian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Humanitarian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The New Humanitarian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.