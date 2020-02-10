Africa: Roundup - How Infectious Diseases Complicate Emergency Response

Outbreaks are adding new wrinkles to crises and testing assumptions on how to respond.

The rapid spread of the new coronavirus in China and beyond has grabbed the world's attention over the last month. But the threat of infectious diseases is already on the humanitarian radar as a growing source of crises.

The UN's World Health Organisation this week launched a $675 million response plan for the coronavirus. Most of the money is earmarked to help countries with weaker health systems prepare.

"My biggest worry is that there are countries today who do not have the systems in place to detect people who have contracted with the virus," the WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in launching the plan in Geneva.

The global aid sector is still figuring out how to respond to the emerging disease - for now called the "2019‐nCoV acute respiratory disease". But other infectious diseases continue to complicate existing humanitarian emergencies.

From Ebola and cholera to measles and polio, diseases are adding new complexities to crises and testing assumptions on how to respond.

The UN says infectious diseases are among a few key trends - along with climate change and debt in low-income countries - that could drive humanitarian needs in the coming years. The risk posed by infectious diseases is also one of the 10 crises and trends we're watching this year.