Zimbabwe: Drug Abuse - Soul Jah Love Seeks Help

10 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Zimdancehall musician Saul Musaka, affectionately known by his legion of fans as SoulJah Luv, yesterday sought help from Prophetic Healing and Deliverance leader Prophet Walter Magaya after "relapsing to drug abuse and intermittently going into violent trances".

On a video that immediately went viral, a man claiming to be his brother, sat beside him in the prayer line and narrated to Prophet Magaya how Jah Luv has gone back to drugs resulting in him turning violent.

Clad in white attire and spotting ginger-tinted hair, the musician raised his hands throughout the interface but remained mum and seemed lost before falling thrice as the prophet prayed for him.

It starts with Prophet Magaya noticing Jah Love on the prayer line and calling him "Chibaba" after the famous "Chibaba" chorus the singer uses in his music.

"He came here and I healed his leg. What is happening? Why is he here?" asked the prophet.

"From February 1, he started taking drugs again. He was dehydrated and not eating. We went with him to the doctor. He knows he is diabetic but is not controlling his diet and is giving up on life. He is turning violent and damaging property, destroying everything around him. Remember he is diabetic so it is also another issue," answered the brother.

Thereafter, the prophet prays for him and assures the family that he will be fine.

Efforts to get a comment from Soul Jah Luv yesterday were fruitless as his mobile phone went unanswered.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.