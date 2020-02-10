Zimbabwe: Drug Abuse - Soul Jah Love Seeks Help

Zimdancehall musician Saul Musaka, affectionately known by his legion of fans as SoulJah Luv, yesterday sought help from Prophetic Healing and Deliverance leader Prophet Walter Magaya after "relapsing to drug abuse and intermittently going into violent trances".

On a video that immediately went viral, a man claiming to be his brother, sat beside him in the prayer line and narrated to Prophet Magaya how Jah Luv has gone back to drugs resulting in him turning violent.

Clad in white attire and spotting ginger-tinted hair, the musician raised his hands throughout the interface but remained mum and seemed lost before falling thrice as the prophet prayed for him.

It starts with Prophet Magaya noticing Jah Love on the prayer line and calling him "Chibaba" after the famous "Chibaba" chorus the singer uses in his music.

"He came here and I healed his leg. What is happening? Why is he here?" asked the prophet.

"From February 1, he started taking drugs again. He was dehydrated and not eating. We went with him to the doctor. He knows he is diabetic but is not controlling his diet and is giving up on life. He is turning violent and damaging property, destroying everything around him. Remember he is diabetic so it is also another issue," answered the brother.

Thereafter, the prophet prays for him and assures the family that he will be fine.

Efforts to get a comment from Soul Jah Luv yesterday were fruitless as his mobile phone went unanswered.