Ghana: Give Kofi B State Burial - KK Fosu Urges Gvt

8 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Joyceline Natally Cudjoe

Ace Highlife singer Kaakyire Kwame Fosu popularly known as KK Fosu has appealed to government to give the late legendary Highlife musician Kofi B, a befitting state burial.

According to him, the late singer had contributed a lot in the creative art industry, hence deserved to have a befitting state burial.

KK Fosu in an exclusive interview with Times Weekend observed that the "Mmbrowa" hit maker's death was a great blow to the industry, stressing that his sudden death has become a subject of national interest.

He disclosed to the paper that he teamed up with Kofi B, Ofori Amponsah and Kofi Nti to come up with an album which is titled the "Big 4" to redefine the current Highlife and bring back the authentic Highlife which the nation was losing.

KK Fosu regretted that they could not complete the project before the demise of his co-singer and promised the group's commitment in organising a concert to raise funds for his funeral and also preach his good will to the people.

He further stated that the group released one of the tracks christened "Sweet Sweet" which they composed out of the project.

The track which was produced by Willis Beatz was released on Tuesday, he said would remind Ghanaians of Kofi B's legacy, adding that they were able to compose six tracks together but with time they would release them one after the other to make his legacy in the industry continue to live.

Although, he noted that the death of the multi award winning artiste had affected the Highlife project they were embarking on, he took consolation in the fact that God is the only one who gives and takes.

" I still can't believe it, but it is real, may he rest in peace. We shall meet some day in heaven," he cried.

Earlier, on many musicians including Obrafour, Sarkodie, Wendy Shay among others took to their social media page to mourn the legendary singer and also sent a word of condolence to the family of their colleague.

Tomorrow would mark the one week celebration of Kofi B who is known in private life as Kofi Boakye.

He died on Sunday around 3:00am after performing at a concert in Abease Dominase at the Central Region.

Narrating how he died, Kofi Nti said in a media interview that Kofi B died of heart attack as he was finding it difficult to breath.

