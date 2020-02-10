Cameroon Elections - Polls Overshadowed By Boycott, Separatist Violence

Photo: M Kindzeka/Deutsche Welle
Cameroonians reading newspapers on the street (file photo).
9 February 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Polls have closed in the central African country after elections were dominated by a boycott from the main opposition party and separatist violence. President Paul Biya is expected to maintain his tight grip on power.

Polls closed in Cameroon on Sunday in an election overshadowed by a partial opposition boycott and separatist violence that displaced hundreds of thousands in the region.

The elections were the first in seven years after two postponements. An opposition boycott means that the rule of President Paul Biya is unlikely to be brought to an end.

Biya, one of the oldest and longest-serving leaders in the world, has held a tight grip on power in the central African country for 37 years.

Large numbers of police and security forces were deployed during the day but no violence was reported in the cities.

"Voting operations were completed across the country in 26,336 polling stations in calm, order and discipline," Erik Essousse, director general of the electoral commission, told reporters.

Why was there a boycott?

The main opposition party, the Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC), refused to field a single candidate. The boycott all but guarantees a majority win for Biya's People's Democratic Movement.

Opposition separatists want an independent state for Cameroon's often-marginalized Anglophone population. The conflict in Anglophone regions has been marred by violent squabbles.

The other large opposition party, the Social Democratic Front, did not take part in the boycott, leading to criticism by the MRC.

Political analyst Stephane Akoa told DW ahead of the election that he was surprised by the calm atmosphere in Yaounde, Cameroon's capital.

"When I look around, I see people on cafe terraces eating and drinking -- but no posters, no campaigners with honking cars. It's all very quiet," he said on Saturday.

Official results are expected in the coming days.

(AFP, dpa)

More on This
Cameroon Elections Overshadowed by Boycott, Violence
Women Urged to Vote In Upcoming Elections in Cameroon
'Treat the Root Causes of Conflict to Build Peace In Africa'
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Cameroon Deploys Troops to Anglophone Region Ahead of Polls
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Deutsche Welle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.