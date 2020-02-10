Nigeria: Kogi Confirms Nine Cases of Lassa Fever, Four Deaths

9 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Kogi State Ministry of Health has confirmed nine cases of Lassa fever with four deaths recorded since the outbreak of the deadly disease in the state about a month ago.

Austin Ojotule, the state epidemiologist, disclosed this in a statement in Lokoja on Sunday.

According to Mr Ojotule, the state's statistics on Lassa fever outbreak update as at February 8, 2020, has a total of 31 suspected cases.

He said out of the 31 suspected cases of Lassa fever, one was probable, 17 negative, nine confirmed, while five had pending laboratory results.

He said that four deaths had been recorded among the nine confirmed cases with Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 44.4 per cent; the percentage of deaths from the confirmed cases.

The official said that the nine confirmed cases were from five local government areas including Ibaji with two; Okene, two; Idah, three; Okehi, one, and Igalamela Local Government Area, one.

He, however, noted that contact tracing and follow-up were ongoing, adding that a total of 177 contacts had been listed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lassa fever broke out in the state about a month ago.

(NAN)

