South Africa: Mbalula - Train Vandals Must Be Charged With Economic Sabotage

Many Metrorail train carriages have been destroyed by arson (file photo)

The Minister of Transport, Fikile 'Mr Fix-it' Mbalula, wants harsher punishment for those who vandalise, steal train components and commit arson on infrastructure belonging to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

The law is too lenient on those charged with theft and damaging the country's rail infrastructure.

"They are charged with theft and so on, they can get out [of jail] even tomorrow," Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said. "They must be charged with economic sabotage."

Mbalula made these comments while visiting the site of an illegal "melting factory" in Heidelberg, Ratanda on Sunday 9 February where more than R2-million worth of items belonging to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) were recovered on Monday 3 February. During the same operation, two men, one a Prasa employee, were arrested.

"This is a house of crime," said Mbalula in front of Number 5972 Siyamkela Street, Section 23, Ratanda in Heidelberg. "It's a house of criminality. It's a factory of crime."

Bongisizwe Mpondo, a Prasa administrator, said the theft of the infrastructure was the work of external parties who "work with some of our staff members".

The men were allegedly "caught in action" melting rail copper cables and other train...