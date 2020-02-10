Nigeria: Lagos Police Arrest Notorious Berry Boys' Cult Leader

9 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The police in Lagos on Sunday said they arrested Maliki Bello, the supreme leader of the notorious Berry Boys Secret Cult with operational base at Itire area of the state.

The spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, said in a statement that the 22-year-old Mr Bello is a native of Lalopun in Kwara State.

He said that Mr Bello, who resides at 23, Ayinla Street, Idiaraba, Lagos, had been on the police wanted list for violent crimes and gang clashes.

"The suspect confessed to be responsible for series of violent attacks, murders and armed robbery incidents recorded in Idiaraba, Lawanson, Dosunmu, Ashimowo Bakare, Omo-Bola Mushin and Itire.

"The suspect told detectives that he was initiated into the cult at age 12 when he was in Junior Secondary School (JSS 1) and later rose to the number one position," he said.

Mr Elkana said Mr Bello had an official Facebook account with 1,928 friends which they use, alongside other social media accounts, to recruit new members.

"The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu has further reaffirmed the commitment of the command to address the menace of cultism and youth gangsterism in the state.

"The onslaught on social miscreants launched by the Commissioner of Police is intelligence driven, targeting mostly leaders of gangs and cult groups and blocking the channels through which they recruit young people.

"The Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants has successfully brought under control the activities of various cults and gangs in the state," he said.

He added that the feat was achieved through well-coordinated and targeted operations, stressing that the onslaught would be sustained until the miscreants were totally defeated.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.