South Africa: Shenanigans At SAA Technical Come Under the Spotlight

10 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

As the debate over the future of South African Airways continues, the State Capture Commission last week heard allegations of impropriety and mismanagement in the airline's technical division. The testimony will continue into this week.

ANC chairperson and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe moved against the party line this weekend by saying South African Airways (SAA) should be sold off if it fails to turn a profit and continues to be a burden on government because it does not benefit the working class.

Mantashe was speaking at the ANC's birthday celebrations in Kgoma, Eastern Cape, after SAA was placed under business rescue in December 2019 and has continued to cut routes, a move criticised by President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule.

SAA has recorded repeated losses in recent years amid wide-spread allegations of mismanagement and impropriety, while it has received billions of rand in bailouts from the government and financial institutions, which are usually backed by government guarantees.

The State Capture Commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, heard testimony last week raising worrying questions about attempts to influence contracts at SAA and SAA Technical (SAAT).

Former SAA acting chairperson and acting CEO Vuyisile Kona told Zondo...

