South Africa: State Capturers Must Be Held Accountable

opinion

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and an array of civil society organisations have emphatically endorsed the call of the revered Archbishop of Cape Town. On the eve of the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa next week, these organisations will host a rally in Cape Town demanding that government and the prosecuting authority act more swiftly and energetically against corrupt politicians, public servants and businesspersons implicated in State Capture.

During his sermon at midnight mass on Christmas eve 2019, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba clairvoyantly said:

What is for certain is that 2020 will not be short of drama... Here in South Africa, we hope it is the year of the orange jumpsuit, a year of reckoning for those whose greed has driven the country to the brink of disaster. On this night, of all nights, I don't want to appear vindictive... But there must be consequences for corruption, both for those in the private sector who facilitate it and those in the public sector who take advantage of it. The justice, the peace, the reconciliation and the abundant life which a flourishing democracy promises will be achieved only if those who threaten to subvert it are held accountable.

With...