South Africa: Pink Party At Wanderers As Proteas and England Draw Series

10 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

South Africa and England played the third and final One Day International in Johannesburg on Sunday 9 February. But cricket took a backseat for a bigger cause: breast cancer awareness.

At a Wanderers Stadium painted prettily in pink, the Proteas and England played the third and final One Day International (ODI) on Sunday 9 February.

Festivities were at the forefront on the day, which is commonly known as Pink Day.

South Africa had won the first game by seven wickets in what was Quinton de Kock's debut as the new ODI captain.

The second match was abandoned after torrential rains in Durban.

By losing Sunday's ODI, the Proteas drew the series against the world champions.

It was a significant improvement from the pummelling they received in the Test series against the same opponents.

There were fears that the weather would have a say in the final ODI, after heavy rain wreaked havoc across Johannesburg on 8 February 2020.

Fortunately, the clouds cleared and the spectacle went ahead - the Bullring transformed into a cauldron of bubbling pink lava.

Performances by the award-winning Sho Madjozi and skydivers falling from the heavens were part of the entertainment.

The ever-present Gwijo Squad were...

