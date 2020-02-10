South Africa: Federer and Nadal Thrill and Remind SA of What We Have Missed

analysis

Jedi knights are not real, but watching Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal wielding their tennis racquets like lightsabers, mesmerising a grateful South African audience, was otherworldly. And it was also a reminder of what we have missed.

Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal were not playing for titles and acclaim when they met in the surreal tennis setting of a gusty Cape Town Stadium on February 7, but their genius, competitiveness and brilliance was always evident.

The occasion was unlike anything seen in tennis, with a world-record 51,954 people in attendance, breaking the previous record of 42,517 for a match, set in Mexico City in 2019. It was about charity and raising money for the Federer Foundation. On every level the "Match in Africa" was a roaring success. Federer's 6-4 3-6 6-3 win over Nadal was neither here nor there.

The aim of attracting a world-record crowd was met, the hope of raising $1-million for charity was surpassed with a final tally of $3.5-million (R52m) collected, and the goal of giving South Africans a great show, exceeded. Even a howling south-easter could not detract from a night when average South Africans mingled with politicians and sports stars to see the...