South Africa: Ramaphosa Hoist With His Own Petard Over Free Trade Agreement Post

10 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Nigeria quotes his speech on women's empowerment to back its woman candidate to head the African Continental Free Trade Area

South Africa and Nigeria were still at loggerheads after Sunday's first day of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa over who should be the first secretary-general of the vaunted African Continent Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). After an intense debate for several hours, they postponed the decision until Monday, when it is expected it would be put to a vote.

South African officials are irked because they say that despite a technical panel having selected South African senior trade negotiator Wamkele Mene, who helped negotiate the AfCFTA and once represented SA at the World Trade Organisation in Geneva, as the best candidate, Nigeria was still punting its candidate, Cecilia Akintomide, a former vice president and general secretary of the African Development Bank. The third short-listed candidate is the DRC's Faustin Luanga, former economic adviser to ex-President Joseph Kabila.

The three candidates were whittled down by the technical panel from an original list of 121 candidates after interviews last week. The AU foreign ministers on Friday first tried, but failed to select one candidate to put forward to the heads of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.