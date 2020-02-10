South Africa: Ramaphosa Hoist With His Own Petard Over Free Trade Agreement Post

analysis

Nigeria quotes his speech on women's empowerment to back its woman candidate to head the African Continental Free Trade Area

South Africa and Nigeria were still at loggerheads after Sunday's first day of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa over who should be the first secretary-general of the vaunted African Continent Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). After an intense debate for several hours, they postponed the decision until Monday, when it is expected it would be put to a vote.

South African officials are irked because they say that despite a technical panel having selected South African senior trade negotiator Wamkele Mene, who helped negotiate the AfCFTA and once represented SA at the World Trade Organisation in Geneva, as the best candidate, Nigeria was still punting its candidate, Cecilia Akintomide, a former vice president and general secretary of the African Development Bank. The third short-listed candidate is the DRC's Faustin Luanga, former economic adviser to ex-President Joseph Kabila.

The three candidates were whittled down by the technical panel from an original list of 121 candidates after interviews last week. The AU foreign ministers on Friday first tried, but failed to select one candidate to put forward to the heads of...