Tanzania: New Premier League Board CEO Shoulders Refs' Responsibility

9 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

A NEWLY appointed Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Almasi Kasongo, will have a responsibility to restore referees' confidence.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) General Secretary, Wilfred Kidao confirmed yesterday that Kasongo has been appointed TPLB new CEO. He takes over from Boniface Wambura, whose term had elapsed.

Kassongo listed his priorities that he will administer during his leadership that will include; placing emphasis on club licensing (Infrastructure, Administration, Finance, and Legal criteria), revenue generation, improve league management and public relations.

Most pundits thinks that Kasongo, who has good history in football circles including being Chairman of the Dar es Salaam Regional Football Association (DRFA) will have to take the huge responsibility in ensuring referees challenges are solved hence build their confidence to correctly officiating league games.

It is clear that at the moment, the match officials have lost confidence based on wave of mistakes some of them have been committing and kind of punishment imposed against them.

As a result, fear has taken its toll as mistakes in officiating league matches continue to happen as proved on Friday when Simba were denied a clear goal against JKT Tanzania and yesterday when Yanga were denied a clear penalty.

In fact, Kidao confirmed about the fear, saying; "Great pressure is being placed on the match officials and this week alone, at least seven referees have asked not to be drawn in any match.

"If you look at the seven referees who have requested not to be drafted in officiating league matches, they have no wage demands and have not faced any problems in any of the matches they officiated," he insisted.

He also added that refereeing challenges are not only being reflected in Tanzanian football but many other parts of Africa and the world in general.

He said this is especially in games that are considered to involve teams with strong background of being rivals.

"It is a challenge not only for Tanzania and Africa but the world as a whole... this is why in Europe they came up with Goal Line Technology and Video Assistant Referee (VAR)," he pointed out.

For instance, he said, recently Al Ahly and Zamalek from Egypt made a request to Egyptian Football body's Committee of referees to appoint foreign referees to officiate their derby but the request was rejected.

However, Kidao insisted that the Federation will continue to work closely with referees and ensure they mitigate mistakes, saying this will be done through frequent trainings, rewards and punishment where due and the most important to ensure that the officials are well paid to discourage them from engaging into tampering or influencing match results.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.