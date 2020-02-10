Tanzania: Madina Embarks On Preps for Eldoret Ladies Golf Ope

TOP Africa ladies golfer Madina Iddi from Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) has embarked on her preparations for this year's All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT), by taking part at the Eldoret Ladies Open Golf.

Madina is the only players from Tanzania battling it out with top Kenyan ladies at the two days event that started yesterday at the Eldoret Golf Club in Kenya.

Madina told the 'Sunday News' from Kenya yesterday that she is happy to compete in Eldoret event as part her preparations for upcoming prestigious continental event.

"I'm happy to be able to travel to Kenya for this tournament, it is an ideal place to be after several weeks of rain season at home that made it difficult to have golf practice round," she said.

She added that the tournament started yesterday with stable ford format in the morning round and she was in action for mixed foursome in the afternoon.

It will be concluded with the stroke play format today's final round at par 71 course. In today schedule, Madina is expected to be in action at 9:20hrs tee off group that includes Kenyan top players Mercy Nyachama, Agnes Nyakio and Esther Chumo.

The four players know each other well. "It is going to be tough as you can see all Kenyan top players are lineup for the top honor, but I will play my best possible game to bring home this trophy," she said.

Madina is the defending champion of the All Africa Golf Challenge at the individual level.

She helped Tanzania to finish overall second behind South Africa in the continental level tournament held in Accra, Ghana in 2018.

She also won East & Central Africa Challenge Trophy individual title in Kampala, Uganda in October last year and helped Tanzania finish third at the event.

With countless honors, silverwares and medals at national, regional and continental level tournaments, Madina has now focused much on the continental class tournaments including defending her title when the AACT take place at Rossmund Golf Club, situated at the Swakopmund Coast in Namibia from March 29th to April 3rd, 2020.

Madina said she intends to participate in the South Africa Stroke-play Golf Championship (54 holes) set to tee off from February 16 to 18 and Match-play golf tournament from February 19 to 21, this year but her fate depends on sponsors. She is yet to secure one