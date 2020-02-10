Tanzania: Nutrition Deficiency Cited As Critical Snag

9 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Domasa Sylivester in Dodoma

NUTRITION International is the latest international organization to relocate to the country's capital Dodoma following decision by President John Magufuli to relocate the government's administration from the port city of Dar es Salaam.

Opening the charity's new office downtown, Minister of State President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments), Suleiman Jafo, said the government is pleased with the decision of an international nutrition advocacy organisation for opening an office in the city.

He stressed that nutrition is the mainstay of the economy and that dozens of children and women in the country were still struggling with health challenges, thus slowing economic progress at the household level and the nation at large.

"You need appropriate nutrition if you want a better human capital for production. The nutrition challenge comes with a lot of health complications, thus undermining ones' development," he said.

Although, the government had made headways in improving nutrition, official figures indicate stunting only reduced from 50 per cent in 1991 to an average of 32 per cent. He said the most affected are children and pregnant women who in the end face complications for either being anemic or stunt.

"The latest government decision was to embark on a form of contract between my ministry and regional commissioners to ensure we improve the sector," he said, adding: "The plan helped adopt a commitment to conduct annual reviews and the next review will be this June."

Nutritional International President Joel Spicer said the organisation was pushed with the score of malnutrition in the country.

He says 27million people in the country are below the age of 20 and without good nutrition; That the government ought to address risks that come with lack of proper nutrition.

According to the president, the organisation plans to invest its technical and financial support to help the government replicate the available nutrition benefits.

"One in every three people are suffering from some forms of nutrition...people become more exposed to diseases and therefore increase health expenses," he said.

Dr Daniel Nyagawa, NI Tanzania Country Director, says the organization with over 20 years' experience has been operating in the country for the past three years and working head-to-head with the government and other stakeholders to improve maternal and child health, universal salt iodization, vitamin supplementation and technical assistance.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.