Tanzania: Court Turns Down Special Diet Appeal

TWO Burundian nationals charged with killing of leading elephant conservationist in Tanzania, South African Wayne Lotter, on Friday locked horns with the prosecution on whether they should be given special diet while in prison awaiting the trial.

While Nduimana Zebedayo, alias Mchungaji and Habonimana Nyandwi, alias Ogistee, want to be provided with special food, State Attorney Faraji Nguka, for the prosecution, vehemently opposed the request.

It all started when one of the two raised a complaint before Senior Resident Magistrate Godfrey Isaya at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam that initially the prisons authority had been providing them tea and bread as breakfast in the morning.

He added that they were receiving the same ration even in the evening as well as cooked rice with beans, as special meal in the afternoon before going to bed.

According to him, they have been surprised that the diet has been withdrawn without any explanation.

"Other foreigners are getting such special food. But the same has been withdrawn on our part. Why this discrimination? We also want to be given such diet," Mchungaji said.

The trial attorney, however, hit back and brushed aside the claims. He submitted that there was no discrimination as alleged as all inmates in prisons are treated equally and provided normal food.

According to him, it was not true that foreigners are given special diet while in remand prison.

He told the court, while armed with a copy of the Prisons Standing Orders of 2003, that special food is provided to an inmate upon recommendation of a doctor and not otherwise.

Having heard the competing arguments by the parties, the magistrate said he would talk about the claims at a later stage.

He adjourned the case to February 21, 2020 for mention as investigations into the matter are incomplete.

Apart from the two Burundians, other accused persons in the trial are Khalid Mwinyi, alias Banyata, a banker and his sister, Rahma Mwinyi, alias Baby, a businesswoman.

Others are Mohamed Maganga, an office attendant, Godfrey Salamba, Innocent Kimaro, Chambie Ally and Allan Mafuwe, who are all businessmen, Robert Mwaipyana, a bank officer, Ismail Mohamed, alias Machips, a Somali national and Abdallah Bawaziri, alias Bawaziri, a resident of Dodoma.

In the same boat are Leonard Makoi, Amini Sham, Ayoub Selemani, Joseph Lukoa, Gaudence Matemu and Abuu Mkingie, who are all businessmen.

The prosecution claims that on diverse dates between July 1 and August 16, 2017, within the United Republic of Tanzania, all accused persons conspired to murder Wayne Derek Lotter.

It is alleged that on August 16, 2017, at the junction of Chole and Haile Selasie Road within Kinondoni District in the Commercial City of Dar es Salaam, the accused persons murdered Wayne Derek Lotter, who was a South African antipoaching campaigner.

Wayne Lotter was shot when he was being driven from the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere International Airport to his hotel when his taxi was stopped by another vehicle.

Two men, one armed with a gun allegedly opened his car door and shot him. Lotter was a director and co-founder of the PAMS Foundation, an NGO that provides conservation and antipoaching support to communities and governments in Africa.

Since starting the organisation in Tanzania in 2009, he had received numerous death threats relating to his work.

Wayne devoted his life to Africa's wildlife, from working as a ranger in his native South Africa as a young man to leading the charge against poaching in Tanzania.

In 2009, he teamed up with Krissie Clark and Ally Namangaya to form the PAMS Foundation. Together they worked tirelessly with communities in Tanzania to protect the country's wildlife.

Through his work with PAMS, Wayne helped train hundreds of village game scouts throughout Tanzania.

His groundbreaking work in developing an intelligencebased approach to anti-poaching helped successfully reverse the rampant rates of poaching, and he helped to dismantle some of the most important ivory trafficking syndicates in Africa.

Though he knew his personal safety was at risk, he never backed down from the fight.

Wayne's charm, brilliance and eccentric sense of humour gave him the unique ability to make those around him constantly laugh and smile. He died bravely fighting for the cause he was most passionate about.