Tanzania: Simba Is Taking Hard Lessons, Says Sve

SIMBA SC Head Coach, Sven Vandenbroeck described the 1-0 loss they suffered from JKT Tanzania on Friday as a lesson to improve ahead of their incoming league matches.

Up next, the defending champions have another big test to pass as they visit Mtibwa Sugar at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro on Tuesday with both sides eager to pocket nothing but three points.

JKT Tanzania's Adam Adam scored the only goal of the game in the 25th minute of the first half, to help his side claim essential three points from the league leaders at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

It was the second loss for Simba this season after going down with the same scoreline against Mwadui FC and it was the first loss for Vandenbroeck, while at the helm of the reigning champions.

Addressing media after the match, the Belgian coach said it all depends on how you wake up and pick the pieces in next matches after succumbing to the defeat.

"It is a setback which you can take it in two ways either by going down with your head and be demotivated or take it as a lesson to stand up and do well in the next matches," he said.

He added that on the day, his side missed the link between the defensive and offensive department a situation he said played a big role to their defeat.

"We created many scoring chances but still lacked solutions in the striking department to score goals. Any team always misses its players due to suspension or injuries but that should not be an excuse for our loss today (Friday)," he said.

Commenting on the work rate of Luis Miquissone and Shiza Kichuya, who made their first appearance of the season, Vandenbroeck said the former had a good match than Kichuya.

"You cannot judge a player from one game but since we have more matches coming up, it will be much easier to asses him (Kichuya)," said he.

On his part, the game winner Adam revealed that he was promised a plot of land by his friend in Moshi if he scored against Simba.

"I am happy to score the only goal and I hope that the pledge my friend made to purchase a plot of land will be fulfilled," he said happily.

Moreover, Adam disclosed that prior to the encounter, they had an opportunity to watch two Simba previous league games which he said helped a lot to come up with the winning plan.

"From the two matches we saw, we discovered that Simba have problems with their defence... its defenders commit a lot of mistakes and we succeeded to achieve that as the game progressed," he said.

He further said he did not celebrate after netting the goal because the referee was not sure if it was a clear goal since he had to communicate with the linesman before making the final decision.

"After scoring, I was watching the referee to see if he allowed it or not that is why I did not celebrate instantly," Adam said.

The visitors showed high level discipline in defending throughout the tense match to deny Simba strikers Meddie Kagere and John Bocco with the latter being introduced in the second half from the bench