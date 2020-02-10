Tanzania: Yanga, Azam Cut Gap On Simba

YOUNG Africans and Azam FC made huge steps towards the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) title race, after registering victories in their respective matches yesterday.

Yanga beat Ruvu Shooting at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, while at the adjacent venue-National Stadium in the city, Azam FC thrashed KMC 3-1. Following the victory, Azam have closed gap with league leaders Simba to nine points after posting 41 points from 20 matches, while Simba still enjoy the top spot on 50 points from the same number of matches.

Yanga on the other hand, maintained their grip of the third position on 37 points from 18 matches. Should they win the two matches in hand, the Jangwani Street lads will close gap to seven points behind their traditional rivals.

At the Uhuru Stadium a first half strike by David Molinga was enough to earn Yanga maximum points and a sweet revenge over Ruvu Shooting, who had beaten them by the same margin in the first round encounter.

The game did not take a while to heat up, and it was a perfect start for Yanga. They were on front foot, pinning their opponents at their own domain.

A positive start from Yanga nearly led to an early breakthrough in the 13th minute, when Bernard Morrison twisted to beat two Ruvu Shooting defenders before laying the ball off to Papy Tshishimbi, who was unmarked in the area but the Congolese midfielder failed to tap the ball into the net as his shot sailed wide.

Another good attempt from Luc Eymael side came in the 20th minute after diminutive midfielder, Mapinduzi Balama found Ditram Nchimbi, who made his way into the penalty area before setting up Molinga but his on target header was superbly saved by goalkeeper Mohamed Mkaka.

Molinga was at it again in the 27th minute, when Juma Abdul drilled a cross that found the No.10, who saw his glancing-head effort blocked in the nick of time by reflexive keeper Mkaka.

In the 32nd minute Yanga were denied a clear penalty as it appeared a defender brought down Morrison inside the box but referee ignored the shout conspiring it as a fair challenge and pointed to the corner kick.

Yanga were 1-0 up five minutes before the interval, when Molinga easily headed home beating goalkeeper Mkaka at the near post, connecting a well measured cross by Nchimbi at the far post.

Ruvu Shooting came a rejuvenated side after the break pressing for an equaliser as Yanga retreated. Veteran midfielder Shaban Kisiga controlled the tempo, supplying balls from side to side as Shaban Msala, Jamal Mnyate and Sadat Mohamed were causing Yanga defenders all sorts of problems.

In the 62nd minute Ruvu Shooting missed a glittering chance as Abdurrahman Mussa shot came off the top bar with keeper Metacha Mnata well beaten.

Yanga introduced Yikpe Gislain for Molinga before calling in Deus Kaseke for Morrison and they recovered in the last 15 minutes and Nchimbi almost netted the second with a low screamer that sailed inches wide.

At the National Stadium, a brace by Obrey Chirwa and Richard Djodi strike earned Azam crucial three points in a 3-1 win over KMC.

Coastal Union beat Polisi Tanzania 2-0 at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga, to leapfrog Namungo FC into the fifth position on 34 points from 20 matches, while Namungo dropped into the sixth place after a 1-1 draw against Ndanda FC at the Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara.

At the Liti Stadium in Singida, host Singida United came from a two goal down to force a 2-2 draw with Mwadui FC. Despite the draw, Singida United are still placed bottom after bagging 11 points, whereas Mwadui remain in the 17th position with 18 points.

At the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, hosts Tanzania Prisons went down 1-0 to Mbeya City, whereas in Mwanza, Alliance FC and Mbao FC battled to a 1-1 draw at the Nyamagana Stadium At the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba, Kagera Sugar shared the spoil with Biashara united after a barren draw.